Kazakhstan, Russia strengthen freight transport and cargo co-op in 8M2025

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

From January through August 2025, freight traffic between Kazakhstan and Russia reached 58.3 million tons, up 3.2 percent year-on-year. Kazakhstan’s exports via Russia rose by 6.8 percent, driven by significant increases in coal (up 36.4 percent) and grain (up 5.3 times) shipments.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register