Kazakhstan, Russia strengthen freight transport and cargo co-op in 8M2025
Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan
From January through August 2025, freight traffic between Kazakhstan and Russia reached 58.3 million tons, up 3.2 percent year-on-year. Kazakhstan’s exports via Russia rose by 6.8 percent, driven by significant increases in coal (up 36.4 percent) and grain (up 5.3 times) shipments.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy