Kyrgyzstan’s banking sector seeing deposits pick up

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 16. The total customer deposit base in Kyrgyzstan’s banking sector amounted to 717.6 billion soms (approximately $8.2 billion) as of July 31, 2025, which is a 21.1 percent increase from 592.4 billion soms ($6.78 billion) at the end of 2024, Trend reports via the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan.

Deposits of legal entities reached 304.9 billion soms ($3.5 billion), rising by 23.8 percent since the beginning of the year, while household deposits totaled 247.6 billion soms ($2.84 billion), up by 19.2 percent.

Deposits of government bodies stood at 62.5 billion soms ($714 million, +20.8 percent), non-resident deposits at 90.7 billion soms ($1.04 billion, +20.3 percent), and deposits of other financial-credit organizations at 12 billion soms ($137 million, +5.4 percent).

The dollarization of the banking sector’s credit portfolio amounted to 17.8 percent, declining by 2.2 percentage points since the start of 2025. Meanwhile, the dollarization of the deposit base stood at 37.8 percent, down by 5.1 points.

As of the reporting date, 21 commercial banks operated across Kyrgyzstan, with 303 branches.