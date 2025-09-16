Iran opens doors and rolls out red carpet for ECO conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16.​ The second national conference of "Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)" has started today in Tehran, Trend reports.

The conference includes three special panels, which will discuss the topics of intra-regional communications and mutual understanding, the ECO and new technologies, and the organization's prospects in 2035.

The main goal of the conference is to review the aspects of economic, technological, and communication cooperation between member countries and to present expert opinions for regulating the new prospects of the organization.

Speaking at the conference, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that this conference will help prepare a framework of practical proposals for a brighter future for the organization and regional development.

Khatibzadeh added that the ECO has an important place in Iran's neighborhood policy. The Iranian Foreign Ministry and the Center for Politics and International Studies have supported multilateral criteria in advancing the country's foreign policy goals.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, Türkiye, Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan are the 10 members of the ECO.

