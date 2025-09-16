Turkmenistan and Pakistan explore new horizons in parliamentary co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 16. Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Atajan Movlamov, met with Senator Sitara Ayaz, Secretary General of the International Congress of Parliamentarians (IPC), to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The talks focused on enhancing collaboration between Turkmenistan and Pakistan, with special attention to deepening inter-parliamentary cooperation and exchanging experiences between the IPC and the Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

Following the discussions, the parties agreed to establish sustainable channels of dialogue to coordinate efforts more effectively on matters of mutual interest. The sides highlighted the importance of regular contacts and exchanges between representatives of the legislative bodies of the two nations.

The diplomats expressed confidence that developing inter-parliamentary ties would further strengthen cooperation in regional and international affairs, reinforcing trust and mutual understanding between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.