QatarEnergy, Samsung C&T to build 2,000 MW solar plant in Dukhan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. QatarEnergy has signed an agreement with Samsung C&T’s Engineering & Construction Group to construct a major solar power plant in Dukhan, roughly 80 kilometers west of Doha, Trend reports.

The Dukhan plant, set to become one of the largest solar facilities in the world, will be developed in two phases and reach a total capacity of 2,000 megawatts (MW) by mid-2029. Once operational, it will double Qatar’s solar power output and support the country’s renewable energy ambitions.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony at QatarEnergy’s headquarters by Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QatarEnergy’s President and CEO, and Sechul Oh, President & CEO of Samsung C&T. The event was attended by Abdulla bin Ali Al-Theyab, President of Kahramaa, and senior executives from both companies.

“This agreement marks an important milestone in balancing economic growth with environmental protection, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030,” Minister Al-Kaabi said. “It also advances QatarEnergy’s goal of generating more than 4,000 MW of renewable energy by 2030.”

He added that the Dukhan plant, together with Qatar’s other solar projects in Al-Kharsaah, Mesaieed, and Ras Laffan, will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 4.7 million tons annually and meet up to 30% of the country’s peak electricity demand.

The first phase of the Dukhan plant, producing 1,000 MW, is scheduled to supply power to the KAHRAMAA grid by late 2028. The facility will use a solar tracker system and high-temperature-resistant inverters to maximize efficiency.