Kazakhstan sees decline in foreign trade in 7M2025
From January through July 2025, Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover dropped by 2.6 percent to $78.2 billion. Exports declined by 6.4 percent, while imports rose by 2.6 percent. The data highlights weakening export potential and growing reliance on imports, underscoring the need for economic diversification, domestic production growth, and structural reforms to enhance competitiveness.
