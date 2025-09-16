Azerbaijan reveals participating nations and delegations in 3rd CIS Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16.​ Azerbaijan has confirmed the number of countries and delegations to take part in the 3rd Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games in the country, Baku City Circuit told Trend.

As many as 2,313 delegations representing 12 countries are set to compete, with 340 athletes from Azerbaijan, 262 from Russia, 259 from Kazakhstan, 254 from Uzbekistan, 240 from Belarus, 144 from Tajikistan, 48 from Turkmenistan, 126 from Kyrgyzstan, 6 from Kuwait, 38 from Türkiye have been confirmed, while Pakistan and Oman will present 4 athletes each.

The 3rd CIS Games will be held from September 28 through October 8, 2025, in seven cities of Azerbaijan: Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The opening and closing ceremonies will take place at the Ganja City Stadium.

Athletes and official representatives from CIS member states, along with invited countries, are expected to take part in the Games.

