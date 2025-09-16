BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. On September 16, the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit. The visit marks a new chapter in the relationship between the two countries, which in recent years has become a model of dynamic and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Much of this momentum is driven by the personal role of President Ilham Aliyev. His consistent efforts to strengthen strategic ties with partners in the Middle East and beyond have created opportunities for major investments and new joint projects. In July, President Aliyev visited the UAE, where the "Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement" was signed - a key step in expanding economic cooperation and enabling projects in industry, agriculture, logistics, tourism, and especially renewable energy.

The UAE has already become an active investor in Azerbaijan’s energy sector. Among the flagship projects are the 230 MW Garadag Solar Power Plant, built by Masdar in 2022, as well as major wind and solar projects totaling several gigawatts. In 2024, construction began on the Neftchala and Bilasuvar solar power plants and the Absheron-Garadag wind power plant, all with Masdar’s participation. These initiatives demonstrate that cooperation is not just about statements - it is reflected in concrete investments and large-scale infrastructure projects.

The visit also carried significant diplomatic weight. A historic meeting took place in Abu Dhabi between President Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Choosing the UAE capital as the venue underscores the high level of trust in the country and its international standing as a reliable partner for mediating complex regional issues.

President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted the value of cooperation with the Gulf countries in a recent interview with Al Arabiya.

"We have a strong partnership with these countries. By the way, our main investors in renewable energy are companies from the UAE and Saudi Arabia...This is an important part of relations between Azerbaijan and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, because we have fossil fuels and are also working actively on renewables. Together, we can carry out many good projects. For example, ADNOC, a very important energy company from the UAE, became a shareholder in one of our biggest gas fields in the Caspian. At the same time, our state company SOCAR became a shareholder in one of the oil development projects in the UAE. We are now in the active phase of working on a broad investment portfolio," the head of state noted.

In 2024, the UAE ranked among the top five investors in Azerbaijan, contributing $490.2 million - 7% of all foreign investment in the country.

Notably, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed began his visit in the liberated territories, touring Fuzuli International Airport and learning about other facilities built in the region. While specific UAE projects in Karabakh have not yet been launched, high-level discussions and existing agreements lay the groundwork for future joint initiatives in rebuilding and developing the area.

Overall, the visit of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is more than a protocol event - it signals that Azerbaijan-UAE relations are entering a new strategic phase. President Ilham Aliyev’s vision and leadership have transformed this partnership into a model of successful international cooperation, opening new opportunities for both countries.