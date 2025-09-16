Kazakhstan discloses initial findings of ICAO aviation security audit

Photo: Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 16. The preliminary results of the ICAO audit on aviation security and facilitation have been summarized, highlighting positive developments, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Wayne Callum, Head of the group of international ICAO experts, shared a preliminary audit report, highlighting that the results of the ICAO audit on aviation security in Kazakhstan have been successfully finalized.

According to the audit conducted, international experts noted significant progress compared to the 2017 audit in the following areas:

The level of compliance of national legislation with ICAO standards and recommended practices;

The system of state control and supervision;

Practical implementation of legislative requirements by civil aviation entities;

Personnel training;

Facilitation of formalities in international transport.

During the briefing, Callum thanked the Kazakh specialists for their work and noted the coordinated efforts of the Civil Aviation Committee, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, government bodies, airports, and airlines.

The conclusive outcomes of the audit process are anticipated to be disclosed by November 15 of the current year.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a United Nations institution that facilitates cooperation among 193 countries for the mutual benefit of shared airspace. Since its inception in 1944, ICAO's support and coordination have facilitated countries in diplomatically and technically achieving a remarkably swift and reliable global air mobility network, linking families, cultures, and businesses worldwide, while fostering sustainable growth and socio-economic prosperity wherever aircraft operate.

