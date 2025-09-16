President of Uzbekistan delivers peace message at Doha summit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 16. At the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha, Uzbekistan delivered a message of solidarity and peace on behalf of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on the X platform, Trend reports.

In the statement, the president expressed Uzbekistan’s firm solidarity with the brotherly people of Qatar and all Muslim nations, strongly condemning the recent military aggression threatening peace and security in the Middle East

Uzbekistan reaffirmed its unwavering position on the crisis:

All conflicts must be resolved peacefully and through diplomacy;

The international community must take urgent action to end violence and prevent further escalation;

The legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state, in line with UN resolutions, must be respected;

Uzbekistan stands ready to provide humanitarian assistance, as already demonstrated by its support and hosting of a group of Palestinian citizens.

The convening of the summit, prompted by exigent circumstances, functioned as a critical nexus for showcasing solidarity among Muslim nations and for formulating synergistic strategies aimed at fostering enduring peace and stability within the geopolitical landscape of the region.

