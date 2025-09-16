Uzbekistan launches new solar power plant in its Quyi Chirchiq

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has unveiled a 280 kW solar power plant in the Quyi Chirchiq district, bringing clean energy and new job opportunities to the Abay mahalla. This initiative is part of a broader push to expand renewable energy access across the country

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register