Foreign firm to lend hand in shaping Azerbaijan's socio-economic game plan and initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijan's socio-economic strategy and major projects will get advisory services valued at 9.6 million manat ($5.6 million) from McKinsey and Company (Azerbaijan) Inc., Trend reports.

The services will be provided in accordance with a contract between McKinsey and Company (Azerbaijan) Inc. and Construction-Supply Union of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Limited Liability Company (LLC).

The company will provide consultancy services on the projects "Improvement of the legal framework under the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Public-Private Partnership," "Desalination of Sea Water," "Establishment of a Green Industrial Zone," "Preparation of a framework for accelerating investments," and "Support for the preparation of the Strategy of Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027-2030."

To note, McKinsey and Company (Azerbaijan) Inc. passed state registration in 2015. Its legal representative is Gursoy Mehmet Murat Kutalmis.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel