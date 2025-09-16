Azerbaijan ranks nation's largest non-oil product buyers for 8M2025
Between January and August 2025, Azerbaijan experienced a substantial increase in non-oil exports compared to the previous year. The nation's primary export destinations during this period were Russia, Türkiye, and Switzerland, reflecting expanding market opportunities and strengthened trade relations.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy