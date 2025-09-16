Kyrgyz deputy PM instructs to fast-track China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 16. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev has instructed to speed up work on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project during a meeting on its implementation, Trend reports via the cabinet.

He specifically ordered to expedite the relocation of engineering communications, ensure clearing of the construction right-of-way, and complete the provision of land plots necessary for the project’s realization.

It was noted that construction of a temporary power line and access roads has been completed, while work continues on building production facilities and preparing the construction base.

Special attention is being given to relocating engineering infrastructure, including power lines, gas and water pipelines, telephone cables, and other utilities.

The officials also conducted a comprehensive assessment of the land allocation parameters pertinent to the railway infrastructure development and systematically addressed the associated challenges.

According to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will stretch over 532.53 kilometers. The plan includes building 20 railway stations, including two border stations, one transshipment station, four intermediate stations, and 13 passing loops. The official groundbreaking ceremony took place on December 27, 2024, in Jalal-Abad, Kyrgyzstan.

