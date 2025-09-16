Turkmenistan’s Customs Service and WCO focus on training and e-learning

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 16. Representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Regional Training Center held an online meeting with officials from the World Customs Organization (WCO), Trend reports via the service.

The discussions focused on the role of the national coordinator on the CLiKC! platform, registration of customs officers, and the use of a tenant solution for localized training materials. Particular attention was paid to the Regional Training Center in Ashgabat as a hub for e-learning and training of trainers.

The parties agreed to continue collaborating on clarifying access to the CLiKC! platform, exploring the tenant solution’s capabilities, and developing a plan for further activities. This includes translating WCO courses into Russian and Turkmen, training instructors, and expanding educational opportunities for customs personnel in the region.

The World Customs Organization (WCO), founded in 1952 as the Customs Co-operation Council (CCC), is an autonomous intergovernmental entity dedicated to improving the efficacy and efficiency of Customs administrations. Currently, the WCO encompasses 186 customs administrations worldwide, which jointly manage almost 98 percent of global trade. The WCO, as the global hub of Customs expertise, is the sole international organization with authority in Customs affairs and may justifiably claim to represent the entire Customs community.

Established on November 4, 1991, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan currently enhances customs legislation, updates the structures of customs authorities, fortifies their material and technical resources, and employs modern satellite communication systems, all while considering national practices and adhering to universally accepted principles and fundamental tenets of international law. The country now has 6 customs administrations and 51 customs posts. Customs control and clearance of products traversing the customs border of Turkmenistan are conducted by the departments of Ashgabat city and the velayats of Akhal, Balkan, Lebap, Dashoguz, and Mary, contingent upon the specific functions executed at the customs checkpoints. Turkmenistan is a member of the World Customs Organization.

