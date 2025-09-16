Azerbaijan to design landmark Gubadli Occupation and Victory Museum Complex

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Design work has begun on the Gubadli Occupation and Victory Museum Complex in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This includes the preparation of construction design and cost estimate documents, as well as the development of the museum's content.

The Azerbarpa Scientific Research and Design Institute LLC has already completed the necessary preparatory work.

The institute has contracted the ArtCloud Network International s.c.r.l. company to carry out the project and signed an agreement accordingly.

Under the contract, the company has been paid 687,778 manat ($404,600).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel