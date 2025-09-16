Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan join forces within CASCA+

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 16. ADY Express from Azerbaijan and Alliance Multimodal from Uzbekistan have been chewing the fat about ramping up cargo transportation between their two countries, where they’re looking to bring new private operators into the CASCA+ transport corridor and are keen on broadening their partnership along the China-Europe route, Trend reports, citing Uztemiryulcontainer.

The meeting took place within the framework of the international forum "Black Sea–Caspian: Routes, Cargo, Infrastructure," held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

During the forum, participants reviewed prospects for expanding the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITR), Azerbaijan’s potential as a regional transit hub, and the strategic significance of the Middle Corridor.

Special attention was given to the development of logistics infrastructure in Türkiye, the acceleration of containerization processes, and the modernization of seaports and terminals to adapt to new and growing cargo flows.

To note, over the preceding eight-year period, the bilateral trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has experienced an exponential increase of eight times; concurrently, the magnitude of collaborative production has escalated fivefold.

The CASCA+ transport corridor represents a strategic, multimodal nexus facilitating interconnectivity among Asia-Pacific nations, encompassing China, via Central Asian states (Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan), the South Caucasus region (Azerbaijan and Georgia), and the Anatolian expanse in Türkiye, ultimately extending to the European continent. The "plus" denotes its adaptive and versatile framework, facilitating the integration of additional stakeholders and striving to enhance the efficacy and competitiveness of the Eurasian logistics corridor for commodities. This initiative encompasses the collaborative engagement of railway administrations across these nations, facilitating the synergistic integration of rail, maritime, and terrestrial transport modalities.

