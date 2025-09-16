Turkmenistan holds strategic video conference with UNFPA on future co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 16. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Myakhri Byashimova held a video conference with Chinwe Ogbonna, Country Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Turkmenistan, and discussed joint agreements and plans, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the high level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNFPA and underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration in priority areas.

The diplomats also noted the recent approval of the UNFPA Country Program for Turkmenistan for 2026-2030, which was adopted at the Second Regular Session of the UNFPA Executive Board in New York on August 28.

The parties expressed mutual interest in further expanding their partnership and confirmed their readiness to implement projects under the new country program.