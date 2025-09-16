Kazakhstan, Russia accelerate rail co-op with focus on North-South route

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 16. The 16th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Strategic Cooperation between Kazakhstan Railways and Russian Railways was held in Vladivostok (Russia), during which the parties identified priority areas for strategic collaboration, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

The parties discussed issues within the framework of bilateral cooperation in the field of railway transport, including the situation at border junctions, the organization of locomotive operations and crews, and the increase in freight volumes using electronic consignment notes.

The sides also discussed draft agreements on the development of International Railway Transport Corridors (IRTC) up to 2030 and the development of the eastern route of the North–South International Transport Corridor, which are planned to be signed by the end of this year.

Moreover, a protocol was signed at the end of the meeting. The parties agreed to hold the next meeting of the Working Group on Strategic Cooperation in Kazakhstan in the first half of 2026.

The freight volume between Kazakhstan and Russia over the first 8 months of 2025 amounted to 58.3 million tons, an increase of 3.2 percent or 1.8 million tons compared to the same period last year. Notably, the export cargo flow from Kazakhstan to/through Russia amounted to 35.3 million tons, a 6.8 percent increase of 2.2 million tons.



