Iran provides update on recent payouts to rapeseed farmers
Iran has paid around $173 million to rapeseed farmers, covering nearly all purchased crops despite water shortages and climate challenges. The country harvested 250,000 tons of rapeseed this year, with seed distribution and private sector purchases supporting continued production.
