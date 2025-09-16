ICESCO Director General visits Shusha City Secondary School No1, Garabagh University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16.​ BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik visited educational institutions in Shusha and Khankendi during his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Science and Education.

The Director General first examined the modern learning facilities at Shusha City Secondary School No. 1 and met with students to discuss the educational environment.

Following this, he visited Karabakh University, where he toured the newly constructed university buildings, inspected classrooms and laboratories, and visited the student dormitories. During a meeting with students, discussions were held on the conditions ensuring effective educational activities, and memorable photos were taken. The university rector, Shahin Bayramov, provided the guest with information about the university’s activities.

As part of the visit, the ISESCO director and his delegation also toured the Garabagh University clinic. Clinic director and Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences and Health, Samir Babayev, detailed the clinic’s operations, infrastructure, and plans.

