Mastercard announces position in Azerbaijan’s financial market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Mastercard's share in Azerbaijan varies between 30-40 percent, Emil Zeynalov, Mastercard's country manager for Azerbaijan, said at a press conference on the impact of international sporting events on the Azerbaijani economy, economic indicators, and forecasts for Mastercard's activities in the country, Trend reports.

According to him, Mastercard continues its efforts to grow the cashless economy in Azerbaijan.

"The statistics on Mastercard's turnover in Azerbaijan make us very happy. Currently, the share of digitalization in the country has exceeded 30 percent. This is a good indicator compared to other countries.

The share of card turnover in Azerbaijan is 60 percent, and the number of cards in circulation has exceeded 20 million. These indicators are close to those in developed countries.

As Mastercard, we'll continue our efforts in the future," Zeynalov noted.

