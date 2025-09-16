Deloitte reveals Azerbaijan’s foreign trade growth patterns for 2024
Deloitte reports that in 2024, Azerbaijan's exports declined and imports increased, which contributed to a reduction in the foreign trade surplus. Petroleum products continue to form the basis of exports, while imports are mainly represented by machinery, vehicles, and chemical products.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy