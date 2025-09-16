Turkmenistan and Qatar deepen ties to boost regional cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 16. Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, met with the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and discussed expanding cooperation, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The sides emphasised the importance of continued coordination on the international stage, particularly within the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani conveyed greetings to Turkmenistan’s leadership, including President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the National Leader, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The Emir also expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan's support for Qatar.

During the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit of Foreign Ministers, Meredov also held separate meetings with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, as well as the Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad. These talks focused on strengthening cooperation across the political, economic, and humanitarian sectors.