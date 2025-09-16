Iran labels latest ECO summit in Azerbaijan as manifestation of collective will

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The high-level holding of the last summit of heads of state of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states in Azerbaijan demonstrated the will of this collective, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said today at the 2nd national conference "Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization" in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, ECO is considered an appropriate opportunity to unite efforts towards regional stability, sustainable development, and shared prosperity in the face of global economic, geopolitical challenges, and rapid technological changes.

Aragchi said that the 2035 perspective of the ECO should be based on reality, practical feasibility, and testability.

This organization can move towards prosperity in the next 10 years, he added.

To recall, the 17th summit of the ECO was held in Azerbaijan's Khankendi in July.

The 2nd "Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization" conference began today in Tehran with the participation of the ECO Secretary General and permanent representatives of the ECO member countries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, Türkiye, Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan are the 10 members of the ECO.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel