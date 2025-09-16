Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 16 September 2025 09:26 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 16

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 16, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currency dropped compared to September 15.

The official rate for $1 is 578,459 rials, while one euro is valued at 680,903 rials. On September 15, the euro was priced at 675,027 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 16

Rial on September 15

1 US dollar

USD

578,459

576,232

1 British pound

GBP

787,054

780,820

1 Swiss franc

CHF

728,651

723,005

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,414

61,802

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,820

58,391

1 Danish krone

DKK

91,209

90,576

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,564

6,527

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,511

156,905

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,894,900

1,887,405

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,949

204,448

100 Japanese yen

JPY

392,760

389,844

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,365

73,999

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,503,129

1,499,345

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

419,218

416,027

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

345,376

342,893

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,292

33,149

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,008

13,930

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,996

6,886

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,917

158,305

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,160

43,984

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

385,848

382,330

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,256

153,662

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,538,455

1,532,532

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

451,894

448,519

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

475,316

473,302

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,159

19,099

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

276

274

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

410,042

407,776

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,065

106,520

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,252

80,882

100 Thai baht

THB

1,820,563

1,818,132

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

137,563

137,019

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

417,603

413,866

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

815,880

812,739

1 euro

EUR

680,903

675,027

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,947

106,530

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,952

213,543

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,340

35,086

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,495

8,469

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

170,887

170,140

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

340,270

338,771

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,013,428

1,008,519

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,204

60,572

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,428

164,601

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,627

3,609

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 847,197 rials and $1 costs 719,733 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 822,521 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,770 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 989,000-992,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.14-1.17 million rials.

