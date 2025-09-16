Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 16, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currency dropped compared to September 15.

The official rate for $1 is 578,459 rials, while one euro is valued at 680,903 rials. On September 15, the euro was priced at 675,027 rials.

Currency Rial on September 16 Rial on September 15 1 US dollar USD 578,459 576,232 1 British pound GBP 787,054 780,820 1 Swiss franc CHF 728,651 723,005 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,414 61,802 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,820 58,391 1 Danish krone DKK 91,209 90,576 1 Indian rupee INR 6,564 6,527 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,511 156,905 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,894,900 1,887,405 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,949 204,448 100 Japanese yen JPY 392,760 389,844 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,365 73,999 1 Omani rial OMR 1,503,129 1,499,345 1 Canadian dollar CAD 419,218 416,027 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 345,376 342,893 1 South African rand ZAR 33,292 33,149 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,008 13,930 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,996 6,886 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,917 158,305 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,160 43,984 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 385,848 382,330 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,256 153,662 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,538,455 1,532,532 1 Singapore dollar SGD 451,894 448,519 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 475,316 473,302 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,159 19,099 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 276 274 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 410,042 407,776 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,065 106,520 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,252 80,882 100 Thai baht THB 1,820,563 1,818,132 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,563 137,019 1,000 South Korean won KRW 417,603 413,866 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 815,880 812,739 1 euro EUR 680,903 675,027 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,947 106,530 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,952 213,543 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,340 35,086 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,495 8,469 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 170,887 170,140 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 340,270 338,771 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,013,428 1,008,519 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,204 60,572 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,428 164,601 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,627 3,609

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 847,197 rials and $1 costs 719,733 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 822,521 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,770 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 989,000-992,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.14-1.17 million rials.

