Iran points to global push for mediation in nuclear talks with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Many countries are trying to mediate between Iran and the US in resolving the nuclear issue, the Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, told reporters on the sidelines of the 2nd National Conference “Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization” in Tehran on September 16, Trend reports.

According to him, many countries are trying to play a positive role in this direction. Not only Qatar, but also other countries in the region are interested in finding the best solution to the problem.

Araghchi asserted that, however, for Iran, the question of starting negotiations at this point is not about mediation, but about the existence of the other side's will.

''The other side must demonstrate the will to reach an agreement without mutual interests, threats, and fear. If this exists, then all other issues are details,'' he added.

The five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program took place between Iran and the US on April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23. Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi acted as mediator in the indirect talks, with the Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi and the US delegation led by US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds of negotiations took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds took place in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It is reported that the airstrikes destroyed the Iranian nuclear facilities.