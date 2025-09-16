Shusha hosts official welcoming ceremony for President of United Arab Emirates (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. On September 16, an official welcome ceremony was held in Shusha for the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged in the square, decorated with the national flags of both countries, in honor of the President of the United Arab Emirates.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inspected the guard of honor.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the UAE President.

The national anthems of the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the accompaniment of a military march.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were presented to the UAE President, and members of the UAE delegation were presented to the Azerbaijani President.

The heads of state posed for official photographs.

Will be updated