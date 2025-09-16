Uzbekistan, IsDB join forces for game-changing health and infrastructure projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 16. Muhammad Al Jasser, President of the Islamic Development Bank, met with Shukhrat Vafaev, Executive Director of the Uzbekistan Fund for Reconstruction and Development, to discuss advancing health initiatives in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The discussions highlighted a shared commitment to sustaining momentum in project implementation and deepening bilateral cooperation. Key areas of focus included advancing innovative health initiatives and developing critical infrastructure, reflecting a concerted effort to ensure the partnership continues to drive inclusive and sustainable growth across Uzbekistan.

The Islamic Development Bank’s ongoing support for Uzbekistan’s national development priorities underscores its role as a catalyst for development, mobilizing partnerships, promoting inclusive finance, and fostering sustainable growth across its 57 member countries. By the end of 2024, cumulative net approvals under IsDB’s Ordinary Capital Resources for Uzbekistan had reached $2.693 billion, illustrating the scale and impact of the Bank’s engagement in the country.