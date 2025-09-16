Lithuania backs future tech leaders with new DeepTech education initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. On Monday, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, Vilnius University, and students of the High-Tech Business Master’s program signed seven agreements to support the training of specialists in research commercialization in Lithuania, Trend reports.

This year, the ministry is funding seven study places in the Deeptech Entrepreneurship program, designed in collaboration with CERN. The initiative aims to grow the number of experts capable of turning scientific achievements into market-ready products.

“We want Lithuania to become a country where breakthrough technologies are born and thrive. To achieve this, we need to cultivate young leaders who can bridge science and business and create innovations that compete globally. At present, only about ten such specialists graduate each year, while the demand in Lithuania and across Europe is far greater,” said Acting Minister of Economy and Innovation Lukas Savickas.

According to the latest Smart Specialization (MTEPI) monitoring report, more than 215 million euros have already been invested in Lithuania’s priority high-tech fields, including artificial intelligence, data analytics, new manufacturing processes, health technologies, and biotechnology.

However, data from the European Innovation Scoreboard show that Lithuania has untapped potential in business R&D spending and patent applications. Commercialization specialists are therefore seen as a key driver to ensure that investments in science deliver tangible returns for the national economy.

“We value the sustainable partnership with the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, which for the second consecutive year, is investing in our students’ future. Such consistent support reflects a strategic state-level vision for developing high-tech businesses and strengthening Lithuania’s innovation ecosystem. Together with the ministry, we are committed to nurturing leaders who can unite science and business to create high added value both nationally and internationally,” said Dr. Birutė Miškinienė, Director of the Vilnius University Business School.

Vilnius University’s DeepTech Entrepreneurship program, developed in cooperation with CERN and the university’s Faculties of Mathematics and Informatics and Physics, will provide students with knowledge and skills in innovation management, advanced product and service development, and technology startup creation. Students developing their own startups will also have the opportunity to participate in a study visit to CERN, one of the world’s most advanced research centers.