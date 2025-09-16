Turkmen FM meets Bahraini Deputy FM to expand areas of co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 16. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Talal Abdulsalam Al-Ansari and exchanged views on the current state and prospects for Turkmen-Bahraini cooperation, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

During the meeting particular attention was focused on political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian areas.

Both sides highlighted the importance of high-level mutual visits and meetings on the sidelines of multilateral international platforms. The parties also noted the positive experience of interaction within international organizations, primarily the United Nations, and emphasized the need to develop inter-parliamentary ties and strengthen cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Discussions additionally focused on improving the bilateral legal framework for cooperation and ways to advance previously reached agreements, underscoring a shared commitment to deepening partnership between Turkmenistan and Bahrain.

Turkmenistan and Bahrain traditionally collaborate multilaterally through international organizations like the OIC. Turkmenistan and Bahrain established diplomatic ties in December 1995 and aim to build a long-term, comprehensive partnership based on mutual benefit, trust, and respect for each other's interests. The new historical era offers many opportunities for successful industry partnerships. The 2023 visit of Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Bahrain is meant to lay the groundwork for a positive interstate dialogue.

