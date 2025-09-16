Tajikistan and China take off together with new direct flights

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 16. The new direct flights between Xi’an and Dushanbe, connecting Tajikistan and China, have been launched, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of Tajikistan.

The route, operated by China’s Zhejiang Loong Air, will run twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Meanwhile, two other direct routes, Beijing–Dushanbe–Beijing and Kashgar–Khujand–Kashgar, have also been launched, reflecting growing aviation ties between Tajikistan and China.

Tajikistan officially adopted the “open skies” regime on June 12, 2025, removing previous restrictions based on reciprocity. The new policy lifts limits on flight frequency, aircraft type, seating capacity, and pricing for foreign airlines operating at the country’s four international airports - in Dushanbe, Khujand, Kulob, and Bokhtar.

Loong Air is a Chinese airline founded in 2011 as a cargo carrier. In 2013, the airline expanded into the passenger segment. Its headquarters and main hub, Xiaoshan International Airport, are located in Hangzhou.