Azerbaijan records positive foreign investment trends in 8M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ Azerbaijan attracted 2.6 billion manat ($1.52 billion) in foreign investment into fixed capital from January through August 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that this indicator rose by 35.7 percent compared to the same period last year

Moreover, 1.93 billion manat ($1.13 billion) of the foreign investment in fixed capital was directed to the oil and gas sector, while 689 million manat ($405.2 billion) went to the non-oil and gas sector. Compared to the first eight months of 2024, foreign investment in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector grew by 19.2 percent, while investment in the non-oil and gas sector rose by 2.2 times.

Meanwhile, a total of 11.3 billion manat ($6.6 billion) was invested in fixed capital from all financial sources to support the development of Azerbaijan’s economic and social sectors from January through August 2025, representing a slight decline of 0.2 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Investment in the oil and gas sector fell by 16.6 percent, while investment in the non-oil and gas sector rose by 8 percent. Of the total, 5.8 billion manat ($3.4 billion) (51 percent) was allocated to the production sectors, 3.82 billion manat ($2.24 billion) (33.6 percent) to the service sectors, and 1.75 billion manat ($1 billion) (15.4 percent) to residential construction.

State investors contributed 52.3 percent of the total investment, with the remaining 47.7 percent coming from non-state investors. Construction and installation works accounted for 79 percent of all investment, and domestic sources provided 77 percent of the total fixed capital investment.