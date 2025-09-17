Kazakhstan advances energy market with AI-backed trading and analytics deal

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 17. JSC "Kazakhstan Operator of the Electricity and Capacity Market" (KOREM) and LLP "IBA Astana Dev" have signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation on the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the business processes of Kazakhstan’s energy sector, Trend reports via Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

The signing ceremony took place in Astana and marked an important step in the digital transformation of the industry.



“The parties agreed on the joint development and implementation of AI solutions aimed at optimizing the key activities of KOREM. In particular, this involves improving the efficiency of centralized electricity trading, automating operational processes, as well as expanding analytical capabilities based on big data,” the statement says.



The initiative is being implemented as part of the tasks outlined in the President’s Address “Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence” and aligns with the goals of the national program “Digital Kazakhstan.”



The signing of the memorandum marked the beginning of a new phase in the development of digital solutions in the country’s electric power industry, opening opportunities for large-scale modernization and the introduction of advanced technologies in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan Operator of the Electricity and Capacity Market (KOREM) is a key organization managing centralized electricity and capacity trading in Kazakhstan. It ensures the conduct of spot trading as well as medium- and long-term trading, guaranteeing equal conditions for all market participants. KOREM openly publishes trading results and related information, which increases market transparency