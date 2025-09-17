Every Azerbaijani is proud of Qarabağ creating miracles in Europe - President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his social media accounts regarding FK Qarabağ’s first victory in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Trend presents the post:

“On the occasion of winning their first victory in the league phase of the continent’s most prestigious club tournament – the Champions League, I sincerely congratulate Aghdam’s Qarabağ football club. This is a historic triumph for Azerbaijani football and Azerbaijani sports.

“Qarabağ’s brilliant comeback victory in the away match against Benfica, one of Europe’s most established clubs, demonstrates its indomitable spirit and determination to fight.

With this victory, our native club has brought great joy to the people of Azerbaijan. Every Azerbaijani is proud of Qarabağ creating miracles in Europe.

I wish our club every success and new victories in the next matches of the Champions League.”