Serbia advances UN Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Nevena Jovanović, met with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Republic of Serbia, Matilde Mort, Trend reports.

They discussed various modalities of cooperation between the Republic of Serbia and UN development agencies, as well as progress in finalizing the draft text of the five-year United Nations Development Cooperation Framework for the Republic of Serbia (2026–2030), which represents a key instrument for analyzing, planning, and implementing UN system development activities at the national level, fully aligned with the 2030 Agenda.

Special attention was also given to the upcoming participation of the Serbian delegation at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, seen as an important opportunity to present the country’s priorities within the framework of multilateral cooperation.

State Secretary Jovanović highlighted the obligation to respect UN Security Council Resolution 1244 and the principles of status neutrality concerning Kosovo and Metohija, particularly in the context of the operations of the UN Development Coordinator’s Office in Pristina, emphasizing that this is a necessary precondition for maintaining the credibility and effectiveness of the United Nations system.