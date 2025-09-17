Georgia launches major upgrade at Kutaisi Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Kutaisi International Airport is undergoing major development with the construction of a new 3.5-kilometer runway and associated infrastructure, the Georgian Ministry of Economy announced, Trend reports.

Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili, together with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, inspected the progress of the works this week.

The project, valued at up to 240 million Georgian lari ($88.9 million), includes foundation works, asphalt and cement-concrete surfacing, and a new aircraft parking area. Once completed, Kutaisi International Airport will become the first airport in Georgia to receive an ICAO Code F classification, allowing it to accommodate the largest aircraft without restrictions.

“This is a historic project for Georgia. For the first time, a completely new runway and related infrastructure are being built, enabling Kutaisi Airport to serve large aircraft, support long-haul flights, and expand cargo operations,” Kvrivishvili said. “This will significantly strengthen the airport’s role in the country’s economy and increase revenues.”

Kutaisi Airport has seen rapid growth in recent years, fueled by new airlines and routes. In the first eight months of 2025, it handled over 1.23 million passengers - an 11% increase compared to the same period last year. According to Kvrivishvili, the government also plans to revise the airport’s development plan to boost the terminal’s capacity to 5 million passengers annually.