Azerbaijan strongly asserts its views in world arena, leading scientist says (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The latest edition of the Baku Network program once again demonstrated that fundamental issues related to Azerbaijan's history and national identity remain at the center of attention today.

The guest of the program was Jabbar Bahramov, Deputy Director of the A. Bakikhanov Institute of History of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Philosophy in History, and a renowned scholar.

The discussion touched upon important moments in Azerbaijan's recent history. The 44-day Second Karabakh War was assessed as a historic moment of unity between the people, the state, and the army. “The people themselves became heroes. This is the brightest example of national heroism,” a renowned scholar emphasized.

The scientist concluded the program by noting that Azerbaijan is living in an era when it is firmly asserting its position in the international community, and today the formation of a national ideology is not only a historical responsibility but also a guarantee of the future.