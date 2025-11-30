Out-of-premises voting results canceled at one of Kyrgyzstan's polling stations

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 30. The District Election Commission No. 25 has annulled the results of out-of-premises voting held on November 29 at polling station 7133, located in the Nursing and Disabled Care Home in Nizhnyaya Serafimovka, Trend reports via Central Election Commission (CEC).

The decision, submitted to CEC on November 30, followed a preliminary investigation of videos posted on Facebook showing possible violations of ballot secrecy. The district commission voted unanimously to cancel the results and forwarded the case to the CEC for further review. The CEC confirmed it is examining the materials in accordance with national election laws.

The announcement comes amid broader efforts to ensure election integrity. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, nine criminal cases have been opened over alleged vote-buying during the parliamentary elections. A total of 256 violations were reported on voting day. The cases include five in Bishkek, two in Chuy region, and two in Jalal-Abad region, with 12 individuals formally charged and investigations ongoing. More than 14,000 law enforcement officers were deployed nationwide to maintain order.