IAEA lauds Kazakhstan’s nuclear vision, pledges strong support

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 17. IAEA praises Kazakhstan's consistent approach and pledges full support for its nuclear program, Trend reports from the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

This was announced on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference, during the meeting between the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Almassadam Satkaliev, and the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi.

During the negotiations, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi noted the consistency and systematic nature of Kazakhstan’s actions and confirmed the Agency’s readiness to provide comprehensive support at all stages of the nuclear program - from site selection and preparation for construction to the commissioning of facilities.

Key issues regarding the implementation of Kazakhstan’s national nuclear energy development program were also discussed. Special attention was given to plans for constructing a nuclear power plant, developing infrastructure, as well as the use of nuclear technologies in industry, agriculture, and healthcare.

A separate block of discussion focused on the rational use of uranium resources, ensuring stable supplies to the global market, and finding a balance between national interests and global commitments. The Kazakh side reported the creation of an international consortium for the construction of a nuclear power plant, the implementation of research projects, and the launch of a facility for the safe storage of highly enriched fuel.

The parties agreed to develop a joint “roadmap” for cooperation, which provides for systematic interaction between the relevant IAEA departments and the holding of missions and events in 2025–2027. At the conclusion of the meeting, Kazakhstan officially invited Rafael Grossi to visit the country to continue the dialogue and deepen bilateral cooperation.

The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) is a global organization that promotes the safe and peaceful use of nuclear energy. It monitors nuclear programs to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and ensures nuclear safety and security worldwide. The agency also provides technical support and fosters cooperation among countries in nuclear science and technology







