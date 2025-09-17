Kazakhstan, Russia ink new energy co-op deals to boost oil and gas projects

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kudaybergen Arymbek participated in a strategic session on Russia-Kazakhstan cooperation in the oil and gas sector at the Tyumen Industrial and Energy Forum TNF 2025. Two key agreements were signed to strengthen collaboration, involving industry clusters and universities. Major joint projects and the importance of localization and technology development were highlighted.

