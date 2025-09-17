Uzbekistan’s aviation fuel demand surges as gasoline imports taper off
Photo: Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan
According to Argus’ latest analysis, Uzbekistan has experienced a sharp increase in rail imports of aviation kerosene in 2025, driven by strong airport demand, while gasoline shipments have declined amid higher domestic refinery output, Trend reports.
