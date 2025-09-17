Bosnia engages global partners at IAEA general conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Josip Brkić participated in the 69th regular session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), held from September 15 to 19, 2025, in Vienna, Trend reports.

The IAEA General Conference is an annual event that brings together representatives of member states, international organizations, and experts in the field of nuclear technology, aiming to jointly reflect on and guide global policies in nuclear safety, security, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

In his address, Deputy Minister Brkić emphasized Bosnia and Herzegovina’s commitment to international nuclear safety standards, transparency, and cooperation. He highlighted the country’s progress in strengthening its legislative and regulatory framework, improving systems for monitoring radiation exposure, and actively participating in international platforms for data exchange and emergency coordination. He also stressed the continuous enhancement of nuclear security capacities and the implementation of measures to prevent nuclear terrorism and illicit trafficking, with the support of the IAEA and European partners.

Deputy Minister Brkić reaffirmed Bosnia and Herzegovina’s commitment to remain an active and responsible IAEA member and noted that nuclear security is not only a technical issue but a shared responsibility of all states. Through collaboration with the Agency and its members, Bosnia and Herzegovina continues to contribute to global efforts for the safe, responsible, and sustainable use of nuclear technologies.

On the sidelines of the conference, Deputy Minister Brkić met with the Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain, Diego Martínez Belío, where they exchanged views on current international issues. Deputy Minister Brkić briefed him on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s progress on its European path and expressed gratitude for the continued support of the Kingdom of Spain.