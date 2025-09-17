Iran highlights role of IAEA resolution in upholding nuclear regulations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ The approval of the resolution proposed by Iran to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) by the member states can prevent violations of recognized international law rules, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the resolution submitted by Iran is actually a re-emphasis of a rule accepted and recognized in international law.

This rule formalizes the prohibition of attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities of countries, and a clear example of this can be observed in the agency's resolution No. 533.

Baghaei explained that with this logic, Iran expects member states to approve this resolution.

Iran has proposed a resolution to the 69th session of the IAEA. The resolution envisages a ban on attacks on nuclear facilities of member states.

The 69th session of the IAEA began its work in Vienna on September 15 and will continue for five days.

