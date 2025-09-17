Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, grew by $1.25, or 1.8 percent, on September 16 from the previous level to $70.68 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went up by $1.21, or 1.78 percent, to $69.15 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $0.95, or 1.68 percent, to $57.45 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a growth of $0.96, or 1.42 percent, to $68.56 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

