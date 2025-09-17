Uzbekistan flips switch on next-gen hydropower with Naryn cascade

Photo: Uzbek president's office

Uzbekistan has launched the first stage of the Naryn hydropower cascade — the country’s first fully national HPP built with domestic materials and technology. The project, designed to supply electricity to hundreds of thousands of households and save millions in energy costs, marks a milestone in Uzbekistan’s green economy drive.

