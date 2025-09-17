Uzbekistan’s investment-led growth shows strong momentum, EBRD says

Uzbekistan’s economy continues to show strong momentum in the first half of 2025, with GDP growth supported by rising industrial output, expanding services, and increasing household incomes. According to the latest EBRD report, robust investment activity and ongoing digitalization are driving domestic demand and reinforcing the country’s long-term economic prospects.

