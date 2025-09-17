Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament supports lawmakers' bid to dissolve legislature

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 17. Kyrgyzstan’s parliament speaker, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu stated that he backed an initiative from lawmakers to dissolve the current parliament, stressing that only the legislature itself has the authority to do so, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz parliament.

"Parliament can only dissolve itself. In line with this, a group of deputies formed an initiative group and submitted a proposal to me, backed by 32 signatures. I have given the necessary instructions, and the work is underway," he said during the parliamentary meeting.

Turgunbek uulu said the group’s arguments were justified, noting that presidential elections are scheduled for the last Sunday of January 2027, while parliamentary elections were due in November 2026. He noted that holding the two votes back-to-back would create serious political, economic, and organizational challenges for the Central Election Commission.

The speaker dismissed criticism that the initiators of the move should be barred from running again.

“There is no better judge than the people. Anyone can stand for election and, if they win the trust of the people, become a deputy,” he said, adding that such criticism often comes from those who failed to win enough votes.

The official also insisted that the last election had been conducted fairly, bringing in deputies from across the political spectrum, including those without major financial resources. He said the next vote would also be transparent and fair.

Kyrgyzstan’s parliament is composed of 90 deputies and serves as the country’s legislative body. The parliament is elected for a five-year term under a proportional representation system. No single political party may hold more than 65 seats as a result of the elections.