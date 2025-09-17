İran claims measures against it likely lead to IAEA deal's collapse

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ The agreement reached with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be considered terminated in case of any action against Iran, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the IAEA is putting forward its own versions on the format of implementation of Iran's safeguards obligations in the new circumstances; however, Iran's position is clear.

"Iran notes that the IAEA must fulfill its technical duties and cannot force Iran to adhere to the agreement, the essence of which has changed. Iran's problem with the IAEA is that the agency's reports issued at different times under pressure from Western countries are beyond its authority and responsibility," he emphasized.

On September 11, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi agreed in the Egyptian capital Cairo to restore mutual relations and new rules of cooperation following Tehran's suspension of all inspections of its nuclear facilities.

Iran has significantly curtailed its collaborative engagement with the IAEA, reducing it to a bare minimum after the military airstrikes targeting its nuclear infrastructure in June.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian approved the implementation of the parliamentary law that effectively suspends IAEA inspections. In accordance with regulatory frameworks, IAEA inspectors are precluded from accessing Iranian territory unless there is an affirmative endorsement from the Supreme National Security Council affirming the integrity and safety of the nation’s peaceful nuclear operations and installations.

