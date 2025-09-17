Kazakhstan’s Tokayev spotlights nuclear risks and global militarization at World Religious Summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 17. At the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the intensifying intercultural tensions, the persistence of trade and sanctions-related confrontations, and the onset of a new arms race in place of progress toward universal disarmament, Trend reports.

According to him, there is strong concern about the risk of a nuclear conflict; experts assess the likelihood of such an Armageddon as the highest in recent decades.

“Unfortunately, instead of constructive initiatives and policies of détente, confrontational thinking is gaining momentum in the world, geopolitical rifts are expanding, and social tensions are rising,” the President noted.

Tokayev emphasized that hybrid wars taking place in various parts of the world do not have clear front lines, but result in significant human casualties, provoke numerous refugee flows, and cause enormous damage to the global economy.

“In such difficult realities, constructive diplomacy should be at the forefront as the main tool for developing dialogue, overcoming mutual alienation, and increasing trust on the international stage,” he emphasized.

The VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will take place in Kazakhstan’s Astana on September 17–18, 2025, under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Over 100 delegations from around 60 countries are expected to participate.